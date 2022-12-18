Recently confirmed Rusk Police Chief Scott Heagney plans to continue the Coffee-with-a-Cop program. The most recent event was hosted by Yellow Wood Coffee, 597 N. Main St., Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The chief, along with the administrative assistant Rachel Flores and Officers Jeremy Farmer and Tony Smith were present to visit with community members, discuss concerns of the public and simply allow residents an opportunity to get to know members of their police department.
Zachary Dawson, 4, arrived at Yellow Wood Coffee with his mother. Smith, he newest member of the Rusk PD, offered Dawson a police badge sticker. Dawson not only accepted the ‘badge’ but wanted to see Smith’s police car, too.
Heagney stated that creating that positive interaction between the public and police was the purpose of the Coffee with a Cop program.
“I’m sure hoping that little boy has a positive memory of that for the rest of his life,” Heagney said. “I think that’s the essence of what this job is all about and what we’re trying to accomplish here in Rusk.”
While Heagney intends to continue the Coffee with a Cop and National Night Out programs, he also hopes to expand the community outreach of the department. He mentioned work is also being done to improve the department’s Facebook and web pages, but noted his current focus is on recruitment and retention.
Short three officers, Heagney requests anyone interested in a career in law enforcement to contact the department. He stressed he will be looking for the right fit and would rather leave a position open than to fill it with the wrong individual.
RPD is located at 197 S. Main St. and can be reached by calling 903-683-2677 or by sending email to Rflores@rusktx.org.
For more information about the Rusk Police Department, visit the department’s web page on the city website at rusktx.org/page_id=6425 or find them on Facebook.
