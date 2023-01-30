New Summerfield High School celebrated Homecoming Friday, Jan. 27. Daniella Martinez and Luis Valenzuela were named 2023 homecoming king and queen. The Hornets basketball team defeated Mount Enterprise 49-36.
A mix of rain and freezing rain early...changing to all rain overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 9:54 pm
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 815 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 12:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 161.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:30 PM CST Monday was 161.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 162.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then rise to 162.7 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, will be possible mainly over the northern half of Cherokee County this evening through Tuesday morning. While temperatures should climb back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon, additional rain mixed with freezing rain will be possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, resulting in light icing accumulations. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Cherokee County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of rain will develop and begin to spread east across the region by mid to late morning Tuesday, and persist through much of the day Thursday before diminishing from west to east. Some of this rain may changeover to freezing rain at times across the western sections of East Texas into portions of Southwest Arkansas. Grounds remain very saturated in wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
