Dr. Mark Washburn, a Certified Public Account with the accounting firm, Connie Nice, CPA, said the best time to prepare to file your taxes is the year before.
“It’s better to work all throughout the year, especially for the self-employed,” he said. “It’s hard to pull good records if you haven’t been keeping up with it.” However, he added that it is not as hard for those who will be getting W-2s and 1099s, as a lot of the work has already been done.
“When standard deductions were raised, I think it was 2018, the IRS did away with personal exemptions. That made it easier. Since people were no longer able to itemize, they didn’t have to keep up with those records (for the personal exemptions),” he said.
He explained the difference between standard deductions and personal exemptions.
“Standard deductions are the amount the government allows all taxpayers as a break on their filing status, giving them certain exemptions from taxation.
“Personal exemptions were added to that amount based on the taxpayer’s income, a spouse and/or dependent children. When that was removed, the standard deduction was raised. Most can’t take advantage of the deduction, because it was raised fairly high, so there is less record-keeping,” Washburn said.
Recently, the Internal Revenue Service announced it would be hiring 18,000 more employees. Washburn said that is not an immediate number, despite what is believed by the general populace.
“They added 4,000 in 2022,” he said, “and have announced they will be hiring 700 more soon. But, the IRS projects that 60% of its current workforce will be retiring or leaving service within the next five years. So, it will not actually be 18,000 additional, but an amount that will supplement the force that is thought to soon diminish.”
Dr. Washburn, who earned his Bachelor’s degree at UT-Tyler, his Master’s degree at UT-Arlington, and his PhD at Nova Southeastern in Florida, has worked in accounting for close to 30 years. He has seen a lot of changes to the tax code during that time, but some rules tend to stay the same.
“Obtaining an extension is never an extension to pay,” he said. “An extension is only an extension to file. Make your best estimate and file for an extension. You will either eliminate or reduce the amount of your penalty. The penalty starts April 16, and the standard rate is 5% per month, up to a maximum of 25%.
“It behooves people to make the best guess and pay what they think they owe at April 15 to not incur so much penalty. “
Typically, those who are anticipating a large refund file sooner, because forms tend to be simpler. As forms get more complicated, those taxpayers tend to file closer to the April 15 deadline, and those with extensions are expected to have their taxes paid by October 15, including the penalty.
Several changes have been made that will be relevant to the filing for 2022 taxes. Washburn mentioned two in particular.
“The child-tax credit reverts back to $2,000 per child,” he said. “It had gone to $3,600, but for 2022 filing, it has gone back to $2,000, so those filing for that can expect less this time around.”
Another change that will affect the filing of 2022 taxes includes mileage rate deductions.
“For those who claim mileage, if you haven’t already gotten your odometer reading, you need to figure out how much you drove in 2022. For the first half, from Jan. 1 to June 30, the rate of deduction is 58.5 cents per mile. From July 1 to Dec. 31, the rate will be 62.5 cents per mile.”
While Washburn believes most of the IRS’s new hire role is to improve customer service, he said audits will still take place.
“Most will be larger corporations, but some smaller business and individuals will be audited. If you have underestimated your taxes by 25% or more, you will be subject to severe penalties,” he said.
He wanted to explain the difference between tax avoidance and tax evasion.
“Avoidance is using the tax code to produce the lowest income, by taking advantage of legitimate deductions for the best possible outcome.”
“Evasion is the willful underestimating or reporting of your income,” he said. “Don’t do it.”
