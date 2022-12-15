Babies born at UT Health Jacksonville this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season. UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with hand-sewn stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.
Blakelee Axell Tabb, who was born to Cindy Scott and father Dalton Tabb, received a stocking after arriving at 8:01 a.m. Dec. 5. Blakelee weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches.
The oversized felt stockings were hand sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
