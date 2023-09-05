Moving to a new place can be a daunting challenge that includes finding a home, the right schools, church affiliation, job changes; but for many, it’s just the right thing to do. A few new families to the Jacksonville area recently shared their own stories of relocation.
Jamie McDonnell said it was an act of faith. The former Austin- area resident, along with her husband, Kirk, and their young son, moved to Jacksonville a few months ago after Kirk accepted a job with the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
“We just felt like we were where God wanted us,” Jamie said. “Everything seemed to fall into place to put us here.”
The couple met several years ago through a dating app. Kirk was from Ohio but living and working in Michigan. After several conversations, he flew to Texas to meet Jamie.
“He would stay with some of my friends while he was down,” she said. “After many visits, we realized God had brought us together. We had to decide whether I would move there, orhe would move to Texas after we married, and he felt confident the Lord was leading him to move here.”
Kirk had applied for several positions to utilize his professional background but did not yet have an answer. While he and Jamie were still discussing their future, he made plans to work for his new father-in-law in the construction business, but before he moved to Texas, he was offered a position in the Austin area. Eventually that position led him to accepting the option to transfer with his family to East Texas and the job with TFFC. By this time, their son had been born.
Jamie, who worked as a NICU nurse in Austin, is now a stay-at-home mom. She said she loves everything about living in the area.
“We love the slower pace of life,” she said. “We love how friendly, helpful and kind everyone has been. We also love the community we have found at our church; it feels like home.”
The McDonnells have already bought a parcel of land, and plan to soon build a home there.
“We are putting down roots to build our family,” Jamie said.
Sharon and Jeff Follis moved to Gallatin from Denton. They shop and attend church in Jacksonville, so they feel it is as much home as the tiny community where they reside.
The couple moved to Gallatin to be closer to family – her sister lives in Gallatin and her father in Flint - and to leave the busyness of the city behind.
“We wanted to get out of the city and find somewhere more peaceful,” she said.
Once the couple moved here, they built a home and became active in the community. Sharon currently serves as a board member with Annie’s Closet, the social service organization that provides clothing and other necessities for children removed from their homes through foster care, and her husband stays busy working and improving their new home and acreage.
Jeff is a retired financial consultant, and Sharon formerly worked as an administrative assistant at the private school their children attended in Lewisville, near Denton. The couple’s children are all grown. Their daughter and two of their sons still live in the Dallas area.
Another son is married and is a civilian employee of the U.S. Navy, working in Japan. He and his wife are parents to Sharon and Jeff’s two grandchildren. Sharon recently traveled to Japan for a three-week visit, after not seeing the family for almost three years. While there, she toured the country with her kids, and enjoyed the visit, but said she was glad to be home once she returned.
“I was glad to come back to the familiarity of the States,” she said.
They are enjoying the rural atmosphere of country life.
“I like the quietness and the slower pace and no traffic,” Sharon said.
Daymond and Kathy Jones, along with their son, James, moved to Jacksonville about three years ago from Alabama to be closer to Daymond’s mother, who was ill. His mother lived in Dallas, and Kathy was willing to move to Texas, but not to the Metroplex. After a night’s stay in Jacksonville, where they visited a friend, she decided the community would be a nice place to settle.
“It’s a nice-sized city,” she said. “It has lakes and trees, and it’s the right size for me. It’s like the small town I came from, with nice restaurants and a Walmart.”
Kathy was an employee of Walmart in Alabama for 15 years, so it was important to her to be able to continue shopping at the chain store.
Daymond was in law enforcement for 44 years, serving as a former municipal police chief, a Texas Ranger and U.S. Marshall. He was also in ministry work for even longer, helping to plant churches in new areas, offering advice and financial direction.
His family, including members of the Parker family and the Starr family, helped to settle East Texas, and he said he is a descendant of the Cherokee tribes who once lived in the area.
Their son, James, is an adult with high-functioning autism disorder who is actively involved with ARC of Texas. He and his mom love to explore East Texas, visiting the main streets of nearby towns to see what the locale has to offer.
K at hy sp e c i f ic a l ly wanted to move to a home located close to a creek, and they found the perfect place, she said, one that is bordered by two creeks, just off Heath Lane.
“We love living here,” she said. “The people have been so warm and welcoming.”
