Rubens Barbosa was named 2022 Champion Bull Rider of the fourth annual Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding competition, which was conducted Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Jacksonville Rodeo Arena.
Barbosa claimed the title after a ride that earned a score of 90. A video of the winning ride can be viewed on the Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Riding Facebook page.
In a post to the page, organizers of the event stated they were proud and thankful to be able to celebrate Nicky Wheeler.
“With the support of our sponsors and those who buy tickets, we are making a difference in his name! He loved helping kids and we are honored to keep his legacy alive,” read a portion of the post.
The Nicky Wheeler Memorial is a non-profit organization that states its purpose is to raise money to provide scholarships for the youth involved in agriculture in east Texas.
For more information, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
