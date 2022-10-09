Nominations open Monday, Oct. 10 for the Jacksonville Progress’ premier readers’ choice awards, the Best of the Best competition.
Online voting offers a fun way to pay tribute to your favorites in a variety of categories for business, people and life in Cherokee County.
Each year, the Progress invites readers to choose the Best of the Best for our Reader’s Choice Awards.
You, our readers, choose the winners in a variety of categories ranging from Best Bank to Best Yard Service and all things in between.
“This remains one of our favorite times of the year, as we always look forward to showcasing the best of the best in our town,” said Jake Mienk, Publisher. “It's an opportunity for our readers to declare their choices for outstanding businesses and individuals.”
Nominations can made by visiting our homepage at www.jacksonvilleprogress.com and clicking the banner at the top of the page to sign up.
Online nominations are being taken through 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, with an online voting period held Monday, Oct. 17 through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
A paper ballot will be available in the newsprint edition Saturday, Oct. 15. All paper ballots must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
Paper ballots can be mailed to Jacksonville Progress, 525 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville, TX 75766, or placed in the drop box located on the Commerce Street side of the building.
Those who choose to vote online can do so at the Jacksonville Progress website www.jacksonvilleprogress.com. Official rules have also been posted on the Reader’s Choice Awards page. All votes are free.
Final vote totals will not be known until the contest closes. Once it does, the final votes will be tallied and the winners of the 2022 Best of the Best contest will be announced in the annual special section at the end of November.
To vote in the contest, you must register your email address at the contest website. Complete rules for the contest are posted on the contest website, and all decisions of the Jacksonville Progress are final.
Winners will be contacted starting the first week of November. We ask our winners to keep the results under wraps until publication, as to not spoil the surprise for the public.
