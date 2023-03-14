“The women behind Cherokee County Women with Purpose” is the theme of this year’s Women’s History Month recognition by the CCWP, celebrating the women who work diligently to organize the women’s history month honorees. Ro’Chaftney “Peaches” Bush, a Jacksonville native, is the second to be honored.
Bush serves as activity director at Legacy Nursing Home. Part of her responsibilities as the activity director include coordinating local Veteran’s Day celebrations and organizing drives to gather personal items for nursing home residents, such as socks.
“I am am honored to provide joy to our residents every day,” Bush said. “I take pride in creating unique activities to brighten someone else’s day.”
She also works with Mayor Randy Gorham to recognize “Nursing Home Week” in Jacksonville. A 1998 Jacksonville High School graduate, Bush attended Tyler Junior College and later Kilgore College, obtaining her Activity Director Certification.
Bush is also the owner and operator of Bush Lawn Care and has also been a licensed cosmetologist since 1998. She is the past president of the Jacksonville Youth Mass Choir and is an active member of the Red Hat Society.
Bush is the widow of Michael Bush and the mother of Devadrian Jackson. She and her family are members of the Ibneiah Missionary Baptist church where she is the music engineer, lead choir singer and youth leader. She is known around town for singing at weddings, funerals and special occasions.
“it is important to be involved in the community and to be able to recognize women for their achievements and goals,” Bush said of her involvement with CCWP. “Our community is made up of so many hard working women who deserve to be honored and appreciated.”
