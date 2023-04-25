David Peters, President of East Texas Sheltering Arms Coalition, has a vision and the reality of that vision is coming to fruition.
“In January 2017, we started a Sheltering Arms Coalition with a target and focus to end homelessness among East Texas veterans,” Peters said. “Our focus is still veterans, but we also want to make a way for other homeless individuals and those in need for other reasons.”
To accomplish his goal, Peters worked throughout 2017 and part of 2018 building relationships for the non-profit and establishing public relations in the community. He opened a mobile soup kitchen in January 2019, using a bus he refurbished.
Because Helping Others Pursue Enrichment provides meals Monday through Thursday, and The Clothes Closet offers free sack lunches on Fridays and Saturdays, the coalition decided to offer meals on Sundays, and currently offers that service from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.
The bus was involved in an accident in December 2020, and although it was no longer of use, the non-profit continued its mission of feeding the hungry, with volunteers stepping up by using personal vehicles and other means to provide services.
“In April 2021, we were still trying to settle with the insurance company, but I was able to purchase a concession trailer,” Peters said. “We decided to park it behind Brookshire Brothers, and our numbers skyrocketed in that location, especially after COVID hit. At one point, we were serving more than 300 meals every Sunday. We had to limit the meals to six per person, because some were taking extras home. Even after that limitation, we were still serving two to three hundred each week.”
In July or August of 2022, while still dealing with the insurance company, Peters and the board of Sheltering Arms Coalition, came up with the idea of adding on to the building currently being used at 701 S. Main Street in Jacksonville.
Peters said it took one and one-half years to settle with the insurance company, but he believes that was part of God’s timing. “We bought this house one month before that accident,” he said. “The original intent was to use it as a conference area (for veteran services), but God had other plans.”
With the help of volunteers and donations, the center is being remodeled. Walls have been torn down and floors remodeled. The dining room has been added, and that area will also double as an emergency shelter in the event of disaster.
“We will have a laundry room, showers, full bathroom amenities. There will be a wall partition to divide the areas, and we can accommodate twelve displaced persons,” he said.
Peters is hopeful that area churches will also get on board with his vision by volunteering to take a month at a time to serve in the event of a disaster.
Funding for the program is provided by donations and grants. A part-time office manager, Tammra McCord, is available Thursday through Saturday, from 9 am to 2 pm, working to solicit grants and to accept monetary donations. For security purposes, visitors should knock to be admitted into the building on those days.
The coalition also has a cook, Dana Pelletier. A former hotel and school cafeteria chef, Pelletier works on Fridays for preliminary food preparation, and then shows up early Sunday morning with her husband, Jeff Pelletier, to get the meal ready to serve.
The first meal at the new center was Easter Sunday, and 103 guests were served that day. On the second week, only 78 showed up, but Peters is certain the number will increase when word spreads about the new location.
To accomplish his goals of community involvement, Peters has also established a Community Collaboration Council, hoping to get leaders in the area to join forces to help the needs of the community. He hopes to find leadership teams that will focus on five concerns: education, health, employment, transportation and housing, and he believes all the non-profits can accomplish even greater things in the community by working in collaboration.
He held the first meeting Tuesday, April 18, and although the turnout was small, a second meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18.
Peters’ original dream of building a tiny home community for area veterans is somewhat on hold right now, but he continues to search for affordable property to accomplish that goal, as well.
He is grateful for the help of his wife, Karen; eight board members; the office staff and chef; and dozens of volunteers who all help to serve the community, the area homeless, and especially, the veterans of East Texas.
