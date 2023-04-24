East Texas Giving Day 2023, an 18-hour online fundraiser for charitable organizations in 32 East Texas counties, is set for 6 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, April 25. In 2002, the 296 nonprofits secured contributions totaling over $2.9 million, according to East Texas Communities Foundation, which conducts the online fundraiser.
Several nonprofits in Jacksonville and neighboring towns are among the 349 organizations participating this year. These include:
American Freedom Museum – Bullard
Bullard Community Library
Bullard Education Foundation
Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties
Elijah’s Retreat
HOPE Jacksonville
Jacksonville Education Foundation
Special Health Resources – Jacksonville Care Clinic
Volunteer Council for the Rusk State Hospital, Inc.
East Texas Communities Foundation requires participating nonprofits to be located in and to primarily serve one of the 32 counties in ETCF’s service area. Each organization must also be in good standing with the IRS.
Anyone with a credit or debit card who has access to the internet may make donations to one or more of the listed organizations. Each donor will receive a gift acknowledgment letter and tax receipt from ETCF via email. The minimum for online giving is $10.
Donations are tax-deductible. Gifts be made anonymously or in honor/memory of someone.
The website provides a search box to locate certain categories of organizations or to find specific nonprofits.
While East Texas Giving Day is officially April 25, early giving is already open for those ready to make contributions to any of the many other non-profit organizations. For those willing to give but uncertain which organization to support, there is a Community Cares Fund. Donations to the Community Cares Fund will be divided equally among all participating groups that raise $10 or more through the online platform.
For information about the East Texas Communities Foundation, visit egcf.org. For links to the organization’s tax filing and financial audit, click the About Us tab.
For more information about East Texas Giving Day, or to make a contribution, visit easttexasgivingday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.