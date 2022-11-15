314893506_6367057523321292_511595747529101297_n.jpg
Courtesy photo/Jacksonville Chamber

Norton Residential and Commercial Painting and Repairs joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 10.

Norton provides painting, power washing, maintenance, repairs, cabinets, decks and fences, porches and more. The business can be reached by calling 903-752-7269 or sending email tosean.norton66@yahoo.com.

Norton is located at 16354 Hwy 64 E in Tyler, but also serves surrounding areas.

Norton Residential & Commercial Painting and Repairs can be found on Facebook.

