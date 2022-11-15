Norton Residential and Commercial Painting and Repairs joined the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, which welcomed the new member with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Nov. 10.
Norton provides painting, power washing, maintenance, repairs, cabinets, decks and fences, porches and more. The business can be reached by calling 903-752-7269 or sending email tosean.norton66@yahoo.com.
Norton is located at 16354 Hwy 64 E in Tyler, but also serves surrounding areas.
Norton Residential & Commercial Painting and Repairs can be found on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.