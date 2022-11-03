A special tribute, honoring Walter Session, will be hosted at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, by West Union Faith Ministry, 372 Beale St., in Rusk. The day has been proclaimed Walter Session Day by Rusk Mayor Ben Middlebrooks. Session is being recognized for his long history of service and contributions to the city of Rusk, particularly District 2.
Session has served as District 2 councilman for nearly 40 years and has been Mayor Pro Tem for 15 of those years. He is also a board member of the East Texas Economic Development Council.
Session has been recognized before for his voluntary efforts and community service. He, along with his wife Maxine, was named Citizen of the Year in 2010 by Rusk’s Chamber of Commerce. He received a plaque from the city when he exceeded 30 years of service on the city council, which covers 14 counties.
His service to the community includes being a founding member of the Cherokee Brotherhood Association, an organization of Black men who mentor children and provide cultural activities such as the Juneteenth celebration. He has served on numerous boards and committees.
Session is currently a member of the NAACP, Texas Publishers Association – The Black Press of Texas and the Rusk Chamber of Commerce.
He has initiated grant applications for the construction of three homes for low-income residents, set up a revitalization committee in District 2, which resulted in the removal of dilapidated housing, and he has personally purchased a tractor and brush hog to voluntarily mow vacant lots within his community, as well as the yards of elderly and widows.
Session is currently active in his church, Mount Pleasant C.M.E. Church. He serves as Sunday School Superintendent, steward, as a choir member and a member of the finance committee. He has voluntarily kept the grounds for over 25 years.
Session owns the Rusk branch of Fast Action Bail Bonds and is publisher of the Texas Informer. He retired from the Rusk State Hospital after working there for 37 years as a clients rights investigator.
The public is invited to help show appreciation for the community service Session has provided over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.