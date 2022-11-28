An officer-involved shooting occurred about midday Saturday, Nov. 26, in the 36000 block of US 69 in Cherokee County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Around 11:52 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a man stating he was holding his wife and daughter hostage, according to a preliminary report issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
When CCSO officers and DPS Troopers arrived on scene, the suspect, who was armed with a gun, confronted the officers in a threatening manner. This required officers to defend themselves, resulting in the suspect being shot. The suspect was transported to a local hospital.
For the safety of the medical staff, no information about the suspect or his condition will be released at this time, according to the DPS report.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
This is preliminary information and no further details are available at this time.
