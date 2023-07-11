Oncor announced there will be temporary power outages in Jacksonville Thursday morning, July 13.
As part of an ongoing reliability improvement project, Oncor will be updating electric equipment in Jacksonville around the area of East Side Elementary, according to a statement from the utility company. Residents and customers in this area will see an influx of Oncor personnel and vehicles in the community as this project is completed.
Temporary outages for approximately 50 Oncor customers is a necessary part of the work. Residents in the following areas will be affected:
• From the Waco and James Street intersection, west to Austin Street
• From the James and Austin Street intersection, north to Nacogdoches Street
• From the San Antonio and Neches Street intersection, south to John Street
• The alley between El Paso and San Antonio Street, from Austin Street to Neches Street
Outages are set to begin at approximately 8 a.m. and should conclude approximately 12 p.m., according
to information provided by Oncor.
“Oncor will have all available resources engaged and focused on completing the work as quickly and safely as possible to mitigate the potential impact on our customers,” stated Tom Trimble, Oncor East Region Manager, Customer Service.
Oncor personnel are going door-to-door informing affected Jacksonville residents of Thursday’s temporary outages.
“Oncor appreciates the patience of local residents and remains committed to providing the community with safe, reliable and affordable electric service,” read a statement from the company.
Customers who have questions may contact Oncor at 888.313.6862.
