pexels-kat-wilcox-923681.jpg

One Troup resident is in stable condition in the hospital after being shot Tuesday, while another was arrested for the shooting.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, regarding a shooting on CR 4625. The shooter, who was still on scene when deputies arrived, was detained.

The victim, who had been shot twice, was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.

The shooting was the result of a family argument, Dickson said.

The shooter was identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.

Bright is being held in the Cherokee County jail.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you