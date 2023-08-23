One Troup resident is in stable condition in the hospital after being shot Tuesday, while another was arrested for the shooting.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a call approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, regarding a shooting on CR 4625. The shooter, who was still on scene when deputies arrived, was detained.
The victim, who had been shot twice, was transported to a Tyler hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.
The shooting was the result of a family argument, Dickson said.
The shooter was identified as Dylan Bright, 26, of Troup. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon.
Bright is being held in the Cherokee County jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.