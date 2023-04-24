One person was killed and another injured in a wreck occurring about 6:20 p.m. Friday, April 21.
Donald L. Dolan, 65, of Whitehouse was driving eastbound on Toll 49 in a Hyundai Accent when he veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to enter the westbound lane, according to a preliminary report from the Department of Public Safety.
After entering the westbound lane, the vehicle struck a GMC Yukon driven by Concepcion Moreira, 36, of Jacksonville, according to the report.
Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene. The report indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Moreira, who was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, was treated on scene and released.
