A shooting in Wells on Monday resulted in one dead, according to multiple East Texas news outlets.
The incident occurred on Mitchell Street.
Neither the victim or the shooter have been publicly identified by authorities.
Law enforcement is on the scene.
Wells Police Chief Harold Rapsilver requested the public avoid the area of E. 6th Street.
“This is an isolated incident, there is no immediate threat to the community,” read a portion of the Facebook post.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
