SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Pumpkin Wonderland
Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Committee has created a Pumpkin Wonderland in the heart of downtown as a part of the city-wide festival taking place today. The pumpkin display, located at 200 E. Commerce St., features a pumpkin house and a garden filled with pumpkins and fall foliage.
The Pumpkin Wonderland could serve as a beautiful backdrop for fall family photos.
Fall Plant Sale and Scarecrow Trail
The Cherokee County Master Gardener Association is hosting their Fall Plant Sale. The sale is from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ruth B. Nichols Arboretum, 1015 SE Loop 456, in Jacksonville. Annuals and perennials that handle the sometimes challenging landscapes of Cherokee County will be available for purchase.
While at the arboretum, enjoy the Scarecrow Trail as well. The annual event, hosted by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners Association in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, opens today. Traditionally, business, non-profit organizations and school groups decorate a scarecrow and place it along the trail with decorations depicting what their organization does or a theme.
The community is invited to walk the trail and view the various displays from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. The trail will be closed Sunday, Oct. 23. Admission is $1 or one canned good per person. The proceeds and food items benefit HOPE-Jacksonville.
Fall Festivals
Angelina House is hosting a fall festival 2 to 5 p.m. at 211 Phillip Ave., Jacksonville. Let your little ones Trunk-or-Treat and then enjoy the car show.
The J bar C Cowboy Church is hosting a Fall Festival 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 9530 FM 855 in Bullard. The festival will feature food and games.
Haunted Hayride
Those who like a good fright might enjoy the Haunted Hayride offered by the New Summerfield Fire Department 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at 21249 US 79, approximately a quarter mile from the intersection at Hwy 110.
The cost is $5 per ride or half price for those who donate three can goods. Two trailers will be utilized, one for younger children that won’t be scary, and one for those looking forward to being frightened.
Meals will also be available. For $5, there is a choice of either a hot dog, chips and a drink or a pulled pork sandwich and beans.
This event will also be offered Friday through Monday, Oct. 28-31.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
The annual Scare on the Square is set for 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until the candy is gone, in downtown Rusk. Local businesses and organizations will be handing out candy on the outer perimeter of the square.
The Law Office of Sinclair and King is presenting the seventh annual Haunted Law Office as part of the event.
Don’t miss the Wonderful Wizarding School, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., conducted in conjunction with Scare on the Square. Class is limited to the first 100 students. School fees (admission) is $5 per student, or $15 for four students. The school is located at 157 W. 5th St. known to many as the Cherokee Civic Theatre.
The students will first be sorted into their academic houses. Then the "Wizarding School" will have 8 'classes' to help participants make their very own potions, wands, charms, and sorcerer's stones. There will also be additional crafts. activities and games – all led by costumed characters.
The Wizarding School is designed for school-aged children and older.
Spooktacular Weekend
The Rusk KOA Holiday is hosting a two-day Weekend Spooktacular beginning with live music and a kid’s movie night at 6:30 p.m. Friday, open to campers and the public, with purchase of an $8 day pass. Guests are invited to bring what they need to make s’mores.
For more information, visit koa.com/campgrounds/rusk/events, find the event on the Rusk KOA Holiday Facebook page, or call 800-562-4143.
Trick or Treat Haunted Trail
A Trick or Treat Haunted Trail is being conducted 7:30-10 p.m. at 1250 CR 3407, in Jacksonville (just four miles out, off Hwy 175 W.). The trial is $1 per child. A hot dog supper, consisting of a hot dog, chips, drink and cupcake, will be available for purchase while waiting your turn. Meals are $1.50 each. Trick or treat candy for toddlers and ‘scaredy-cats’ are also available for those who might want to just make a donation. Proceeds benefit County Roads Rescue which helps stray dogs and cats find homes.
This event will be open again 7:30-10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. For more information, call 903-316-1308.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Farmers Market and Craft Fair
Baugh’s Market and Event Center is hosting a fall festival from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the business’s location, 3620 FM 1857/Sardis Road, Rusk. Events include a farmer’s market, arts and crafts booths, pumpkin spice fun run, scarecrow contest, foraging class (registration required), games, corn maze, pony rides and a pumpkin patch.
Those who would like to enter the scarecrow contest, may set up their scarecrows 3 to 6 p.m Friday, Oct. 28. Each entry must be a minimum of four-feet tall and be able to stand against the wall without support. Scarecrows must be labeled with a name and phone number. First and second prizes will be awarded at 12:30 p.m., after which scarecrows may be picked up.
For more information on the scarecrow contest or questions regarding the fall festival, contact Baugh’s Market at 903-393-8270.
Spooktacular Weekend
The second day of Rusk KOA Holiday’s Weekend Spooktacular will feature trick-or-treating, a costume contest, a site decoration contest for campers and a hayride through the haunted pines. Guests are again invited to bring what they need to make s’mores.
For more information, visit koa.com/campgrounds/rusk/events, find the event on the Rusk KOA Holiday Facebook page, or call 800-562-4143.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Fall Festivals
Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a fall festival from 2 to 5 p.m. at 122 W. Tena St. in Jacksonville. The event is free and will feature a bouncy house, photo booth and games.
Central Baptist Church is hosting a Fall Festival 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the back parking lot of the church, 1909 E. Rusk/US 79, in Jacksonville. The community is invited to bring their children in their best costumes and enjoy fun, food, games, bounce houses, hay rides and plenty of candy.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
The annual Chamber sponsored Trunk or Treat is set for 5 p.m. in downtown Jacksonville. Businesses will be lined up along Commerce St., handing out candy. Participants are asked to enter across from Austin Bank, on the corner of Commerce and Main.
The cost to enter is $1 or one canned good per child. Proceeds and food items benefit the Crisis Center and HOPE-Jacksonville.
The event will end at 6:30 p.m. or when all the candy has been handed out.
