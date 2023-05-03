Parker’s Pet Pampering has moved from Alto to a much larger facility and are now located at 1546 S. Dickinson Drive in Rusk.
The pet grooming and boarding business hosted a grand opening Friday, April 28, providing tours of the building, hamburgers and numerous door prizes. The Rusk Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new business.
Parker’s Pet Pampering is owned by Karen Parker Story, who has 20-plus years experience in the dog-grooming business, and her husband Tim Story.
Parker’s Pet Pampering offers full service dog grooming, including bath, blow dry, nail clipping. The business also boards pets in either their regular kennels or in VIP hotel rooms. The VIP rooms contain a bed, toys, rug and television. Boarded pets are provided 24-hour care.
Story extended her gratitude to Diamond T Ranch in Jacksonville for donating the burgers and Brookshire Brothers in Rusk for donating the buns and other items to complete the burgers.
“I just want to thank every one of y’all for coming out and celebrating this time with us,” Story said. This is a very important time for me and my family.”
Call 903-683-6101, to contact Parker’s Pet Pampering.
For more information, find the business on Facebook.
