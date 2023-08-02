Officials are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville.
The fatal accident occurred near the Patton Street crossing, according to Capt. Nathan Winship of the Jacksonville Police Department.
The identity of the individual is being withheld, pending family notification.
Winship said he could provide no further details regarding the accident at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of those involved,” read a statement posted to the JPD Facebook page.
Railroad crossings west of Ragsdale are currently blocked and are expected to be for some time. Motorists are encouraged to use US 69 to cross the tracks.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
