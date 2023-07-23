Images from the past offer a glimpse of another way of life, an era in which our ancestors lived. Thanks to a generous donation by Sallie (Evans) and Randy Mallory of Austin, photographs of Gallatin taken in the 1930’s capture and preserve its history.
These images show detail that can’t be found by merely examining Census Records. Details such as a split rail fence in the background of a picture of a young James Harold Colville grinning proudly with his calf.
Recently, I received a call from Mr. Mallory asking, ‘Are you and the Cherokee County Historical Commission interested in any old photos related to your area? We’ve already donated photos to Smith County.’
Answering in the affirmative, we quickly made plans to meet and since the Mallorys also have a home in East Texas it was easily arranged.
Gallatin is a name-sake of Gallatin, Tennessee, the hometown of Rusk attorney, C.H. Martin, who surveyed the town site in 1902. The land was owned by John W. Chandler and his sister, S.A. Chandler. John wanted the town named after his oldest son, Alton, but after a check of established Texas towns revealed another ‘Alton’ already existed. The name of Gallatin was then chosen.
At one time, Gallatin was second only to Jacksonville as the largest tomato shipping point in the county. About 1902, the construction of the Texas & New Orleans Railroad, also referred to as T&NO, between Dallas and Beaumont led to establishing Gallatin along the south side of the railroad right-of-way.
Many farm families migrated to the area and merchants opened stores in the new town, approximately 20 in all, which included general mercantile and dry goods stores, as well as drug stores. In 1916, the town’s business buildings were almost totally destroyed by fire.
There would be a Farmers & Merchants State Bank of Gallatin and two early public schools. The oldest school, Mt. Hebron, was on the east side of the Gallatin-Rusk Road. The building was later converted into a private home. The other old school was south of the center of town. Gallatin Independent School District was the first rural independent school district in the county. The district’s school for black students was at the Elm-Grove community.
In the early 1980’s the town was incorporated into the City of Gallatin. Even though Gallatin is fairly new, the area had settlers before Cherokee County was formed out of Nacogdoches County in 1846. One of the early family names during that time was Colville, the name written on the back of the donated photographs.
The other photo submitted with this article and part of the Gallatin collection shows James Harold Colville again, this time with Dick Colville and “Pa” Smith’s car in 1936.
Interesting to note Sallie Mallory’s grandfather, Goldwyn McGrat Smith was a teacher/principal at Gallatin School at one time. It’s thought the car may have belonged to him.
If you have stories to share contact Deborah Burkett at debbietroup7@yahoo.com or call 903- 752-7850.
