Wes Dyer organized the 15th annual Poker Run on Lake Jacksonville. The event took place Saturday, July 23. The Poker Run was reportedly very successful with everyone having lots of fun, with 165 wristbands sold. Each participant had to purchase a wristband to enter the event.
Proceeds from the Poker Run, donated annually to three non-profits, benefited Elijah’s Retreat, Highway 69 Mission and the Lake Jacksonville Association this year, with each of the organizations receiving equal contributions.
Dyer (right) is pictured presenting a check for $3,120 to Lake Jacksonville Association board member Jason Hardy. The donation to LJA is for the Fourth of July fireworks fund, as the LJA pays for the annual fireworks show through generous donations of local businesses and individuals.
