Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams addressed the city council regarding training initiatives instituted during the Thursday night meeting.
Williams proposal for training follows a department review of a YouTube video depicting the interaction of three officers with a self-styled First Amendment auditor.
“First Amendment auditors routinely travel throughout the nation and create scenarios so that an encounter with law enforcement is likely,” Williams said. “These can include traffic stops, protests, public buildings or other normal police activities.”
He noted other auditors have previously visited Jacksonville, recalling one in which the auditor recorded a traffic stop.
“The officer completed his business with the violator in a professional manner and basically ignored the auditor videoing the stop,” he said, mentioning a green check mark came across the screen indicating, to Williams, that the officer had passed the test.
Williams admitted his concerns with the more recent video, which depicted an incident that occurred May 26 when officers were dispatched on a suspicious activity call.
“Upon seeing the video posted on YouTube, I was concerned about some of the comments made by our officers, mostly around what could be considered rude and unprofessional commentary” he said. “I was also concerned about their interpretation of public versus private property, which seemed to be the center core of the issue at that stop.”
Williams informed the council that training material had been obtained that specifically addresses these encounters and that all police personnel would receive training in how to deal with these types of auditors.
Williams said he’d spoken with City Manager James Hubbard and together they decided all city employees would receive the training.
“Thus far, I’ve spoken to 100 of our 130 employees,” he said. “I will try to finalize that training this weekend. We continue to have ongoing discussions in my work place regarding other types of encounters we may be exposed to. These conversations have been difficult, technical and thought-provoking.”
According to Williams, each of the officers involved in the videoed encounter have since expressed regret for the manner in which they acted. The chief said his officers could have used different words, better articulated private versus public property differences and remained in better personal control, but said they did nothing “egregious.”
“I recall going through the hiring process when I applied for this job and I told the officers, the city council and the public, that we would make mistakes,” he said. “My promise has always been that when they occur, we’ll admit them, fix the damage and learn from them and that’s what we’ve done here.”
Following his presentation, Williams answered questions from the council.
District 1 Councilwoman Letitia Horace, referencing Williams’ statement that the video had been edited in a matter that excluded content, asked if police body camera footage would be released. Williams said he had no plan to do so, but would consult with his command staff, the city manager and city attorney before placing it online.
Horace also asked for more detail about the kind of training that was being conducted.
Williams said the training would include actions that can and cannot be taken when encountering First Amendment auditors in a public places, either trying to take photos or videography, or just invoking their rights.
“We are going to be courteous and professional,” he said. “We’re going to know the difference between public and private property and what those limitations are and we’re going to do everything we can to safeguard everyone’s constitutional rights.”
“But that’s really no different than your usual training, right?” Horace asked.
Williams noted this training was much more specific and scenario based.
“The central part of it is, everybody’s got their safe zone around them,” he said. “The fact of the matter is these people, if they’re in a public place, can get right up on the edge of your personal space with a camera, on public property on a public employee and there’s not anything we can do about it. It upsets people.”
Williams said the training could be made available to council members when asked by Rob Gowin, District 4 Councilman.
Tim McRae, District 3 councilman and mayor pro tem, questioned whether the man in the video being discussed was the same as the one who visited Thursday, Aug. 3, and whether the conversation went well.
Williams, who met with the man just outside the doors of the Public Safety Complex, said the conversation was live-streamed. The individual filming the encounter stated on the video this was his follow-up visit from the previously posted YouTube video. Williams said he believed the conversation went well and noted the comments posted on the live-streamed conversation were mainly positive.
