An incident with the Jacksonville Police Department caught on video and posted on YouTube is under review by police administration.
An email addressing the incident and the video, sent possibly by the unnamed man in the video, signed “Free Timpanogos Press” was sent out to multiple agencies and individuals, including Jacksonville council members, city employees, the Jacksonville Progress and other media outlets. The email voiced concerns of first amendment retaliation by the officers involved in the video.
The email also stated the officers were “walking a very fine line” regarding certain constitutional amendments, including the Fourth Amendment, which is the right of the people to be secure in their persons and effects against unreasonable seizures; Fifth Amendment, which offers protection from being held accountable for a capital crime without indictment by a grand jury; and Fourteenth Amendment, which prevents states from making or enforcing laws that abridge privileges or immunities of US citizens.
In response to the email, the Jacksonville Police Department acknowledged awareness of the YouTube video showing the interaction and said the content of the video, associated reports and dispatch logs were being reviewed.
The response email also stated Police Chief Joe Williams “has concerns with some of the things seen or heard on the video” and the matter is under investigation.
