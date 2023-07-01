The owner and staff of Postmasters Coffee want to ensure the history of the Jacksonville’s former post office is not stamped out.
Beginning July 1, the company will host a month-long birthday celebration, recognizing the 90th birthday of the building, and the second birthday for the coffee café.
Postmasters’ manager Karas Stanley said there are several events taking place to commemorate the birthdays, starting July 1 with a coloring contest.
“The contest is open to all ages,” Stanley said. “They will be coloring a print of the Van Gogh painting, “The Postmaster.” They can pick up the print July 1 and it must be turned in before July 14. The entries will be displayed July 15, and winners announced on July 26 on Facebook Live, and on the Postmaster Facebook page and on Instagram. Prizes can be picked up at the shop.”
The contest will include three categories: seven and under, eight to 15, and 16 and up.
Prizes for the contest include $20 gift cards to local businesses for the winner in each category, and a grand prize of $92, which is a combined number celebrating both the facility’s birthday and that of the business.
An indoor market with the theme, “Stay Cool,” is scheduled for July 15, and includes all new vendors, with the exception of one from previous markets, Sinclair’s Apothecary.
“The market will include wares from local upscale artisans and producers,” said store owner Janet Baber. “Vendor offerings include pottery, hand-crafted children’s items, culinary items and spices, herbalist apothecary, jewelry, local authors, original paintings and décor, and handmade blankets.” Admission is free.
Live music will be provided from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22, by Wheelhouse, a band that performs regularly at Postmasters.
“The biggest event will be the Post Office Reunion,” Stanley said. “We are very excited to gather with former postal workers who worked at this building, or any post office. Also, anyone interested in local history is welcome to join us and learn about the history of the post office. We hope attendees will bring pictures to share and stories to tell.”
At the reunion gathering, Postmasters will serve complimentary iced tea and cake, and the coffee bar will be open for purchases.
The Post Office was opened in 1933 and decommissioned in 2000. The building has housed more than one venture since that time; in addition to the coffee shop, it also currently is home to Landmark Aesthetics. It also serves as an event venue.
“We can rent out the entire downstairs coffee shop area,” Stanley said, “with or without the coffee bar, and we have another room upstairs we can rent out. We have people rent the facility for baby showers, wedding showers and receptions, birthday parties, or any occasion. Alto High School has been using the building for their prom since the tornado tore down part of their school a few years ago, and they like the tradition. Of course, that started even before Postmasters occupied the building.”
Located at 402 E. Rusk, The Landmark is on the National Registry of Historic Places. Information about the birthday celebration or about Postmasters can be found on the coffee shop’s Facebook page, or by calling 903-589-1829.
