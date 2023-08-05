Approximately 75 men, women, children and youth who believe in the power of prayer gathered on the track at the Rusk High School stadium Thursday evening. Standing in a large circle, a dozen or so people prayed aloud while others prayed silently or stood by in support.
Those who verbalized their prayers covered every group of people associated with a school system, including administration, teachers, staff, coaches, athletes, students, the families of students and the community at large.
The prayers called on God to protect the staff and students, to give boldness and courage to believers so they might live according to their faith and to let love, peace and unity prevail throughout the school district and within the city. It was asked of God that the superintendent, administration and teachers be given knowledge, wisdom, strength and discernment.
Despite the triple-digit heat, the prayer session lasted about 44 minutes as those who desired to pray out loud were given the opportunity to do so.
This was the second prayer walk event organized by Jessica Gunter.
“It’s a good way to bring the community together and encourage those teachers and those administrators that the community is behind them, praying for them everyday,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.