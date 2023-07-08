Joe Martinez, a full-blooded Comanche, visited the Jacksonville Public Library Wednesday to perform traditional dances of his tribe and tell some of the history of the Comanche people.
“Our people have been misrepresented on the big screen and on TV and they’ve been stereotyped so long and people think that’s how they really are,” Martinez said of the reason for his performance.
“We’re also human. We have families. We have judges, doctors, police officers, teachers. We’re a big part of the whole melting pot.”
Before performing the first of two dances, Martinez said the songs go back hundreds of years and are still sung today.
Much of the regalia worn for dancing, its color, designs and images, represent the history and culture of the people. Each tribe, according to Martinez, has its own colors. The tribal colors of the Comanche are red, yellow and blue.
The leggings are made of doe skin or elk. The moccasins, made of buck skin with soles of buffalo hide, had triangles and crosses. The triangles represented the Wichita Mountains and the crosses symbolized their belief in Christianity.
The breastplate worn depicted those used in battle to defend against knives or other sharp objects. The choker would protect a man’s neck. The Calvary jacket Martinez wore to the presentation represented those who had fought against the United States military.
The bear on the shield Martinez displayed represented the Bear Clan Society, a war society that vowed to defend family and tribe, even to the death.
The eagle feathers of the headdress were earned when a man performed a good deed on behalf of the tribe or for an accomplishment in battle.
“A lot of headdresses had 30 to 60 feathers. That took a lifetime to get,” Martinez said.
He also pointed out that this is why Native Americans will often become upset when they see people wearing headdresses as a costume at Halloween. Doing so takes away from their uniqueness and meaning.
There are over 500 tribes recognized in the United States today, each with a different language, according to Martinez.
“We’re still recognized as independent nations,” he said, though he notes the U.S. government still acts like “big brother.”
Prior to the reservation period, Comanches were known for fighting and especially their ability to fight while on horseback.
“We adopted and used the horse in combat. Most tribes would use the horse to travel, but then they would get off the horse to fight. We didn’t do that,” he said.
Martinez noted that in diaries of both the Spaniards and U.S. military, the Comanches were distinguished as a people that were difficult to defeat when on horseback.
He said children would get their first horse at age four or five, learning to care for the animal. In adulthood, Comanches could shoot while astride a horse and pick up an injured warrior at full gallop.
“Back in the old days, when the government forced all the Indians into Oklahoma, most of us were tribal enemies. We didn’t get along together,” he said.
The various people groups, forced to live alongside each other on the reservation, made a treaty with one another and became allies.
Life on the reservation was difficult. The Native Americans, used to hunting buffalo and other wild game, had to depend on what the government supplied, which was often flour and spoiled meat, Martinez said. Blankets supplied by the U.S. government were infected with small pox, which killed many of the Comanches. Children were removed from families and sent to boarding schools. The people could not openly practice their religion since every dance and drum was perceived as a declaration of war.
“It would be like you not being able to go to church,” Martinez said.
A people that once numbered 80,000 dwindled to about 1,800 after being forced into the Oklahoma reservation. Today, the Comanche tribe has about 18,000 members.
Under Chief Quanah Parker, who was half White, the Comanches began to earn income by leasing land to cattle barons, eventually raising cattle on their own, according to Martinez.
Despite the difficulties brought on the Comanches by the American government, many of them volunteered to serve during World Ware II. Martinez’ own grandfather served as a Code Talker, landing on Normandy beach and surviving the war. He was posthumously awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor.
Martinez said he asked his grandfather why he volunteered to help a nation that was trying to eradicate their language and culture. His grandfather’s response was that those in the military were all green and had a common enemy. Martinez said his grandfather also told him, “This is our home, America. This is our mother.”
