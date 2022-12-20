The city of Jacksonville conducted a ceremony Saturday, Dec. 17, in which items were placed into the city’s time capsule, to be opened in 2072 during the city’s bicentennial.
Each of the over 100 items for the time capsule were place on tables for viewing prior to the ceremony. Among them were letters; newspapers; commemorative items from Jacksonville’s centennial and sesquicentennial celebrations, as well as the 2022 Tomato Fest and the Fred Douglass High School centennial celebration; books containing historical information about the city; badges from the police and fire departments; challenge coins; a 2022 calendar, created by the Cherokee County Historical Commission; a copy of the Chamber Magazine; thumb drives and promotional items from a variety of downtown businesses.
Mayor Randy Gorham conducted the ceremony, announcing each item and giving brief descriptions or explanations, as needed. Several children participated in the event by placing the items into the large PVC pipe used as the time capsule. They were assisted by Jacksonville’s Director of Communication and Tourism, Daniel Seguin.
The children, representing each of the four elementary schools, were:
• Austin Boyd, first grade, Joe Wright Elementary
• Brandon Espinoza fourth grade, Joe Wright Elementary
• Citlali Chavez, second grade, Fred Douglass Elementary
• Daniel Chavez, first grade, Fred Douglass Elementary
• Avery Smith, fourth grade, West Side Elementary
• Jackson Smith, fourth grade, West Side Elementary
• Marley Miles, second grade, East Side Elementary
• Lucy Griffin, fourth grade, East Side Elementary
• Layla Griffin, fourth grade, East Side Elementary
Although late to the ceremony, Brooklyn Dean arrived in time to place her letter to future fourth graders into the capsule. Espinoza also wrote a letter that was included. Both students attend Joe Wright Elementary.
Eric Joseph, grandson of Sam Hopkins, a member of the Sesquicentennial Committee and editor of
“Recollections of Jacksonville,” arrived from San Antonio to participate. His mother, Christine (Hopkins) Kjosa provided design and layout for the book and was also present.
The indoor ceremony concluded with Seguin placing the cap over the end of the pipe and Gorham hammering with a mallet to seal it tight. The time capsule was then transported to Hazel Tilton Park where it was dropped into a metal canister and sealed.
