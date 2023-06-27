Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after should make an appointment with the Cherokee-Rusk County Farm Service Agency before the applicable deadline.
“In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the applicable deadline,” said CED Chris Lynn, FSA’s County Executive Director in Cherokee-Rusk County. “Our FSA staff is available to assist producers in completing acreage reports, including providing maps.”
An acreage report documents a crop grown on a farm or ranch and its intended uses. Filing an accurate and timely acreage report for all crops and land uses can prevent the loss of benefits.
How to File a Report
The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Cherokee-Rusk County: July 15, 2023, for grass.
To file a crop acreage report, producers need to provide:
• Crop and crop type or variety;
• Intended use of the crop;
• Number of acres of the crop;
• Map with approximate boundaries for the crop;
• Planting date(s);
• Planting pattern, when applicable;
• Producer shares;
• Irrigation practice(s);
• Acreage prevented from planting, when applicable;
• Other information as required.
Acreage Reporting Exceptions
The following exceptions apply to acreage reporting dates:
• If the crop has not been planted by the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.
• If a producer acquires additional acreage after the acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendar days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.
• Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP-covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.
FSA offers continuous certification for perennial forage. This means after perennial forage is reported once and the producer elects continuous certification, the certification remains in effect until a change is made. Check with FSA at the local USDA Service Center for more information on continuous certification.
Farmers.gov Portal
Producers can access their FSA farm records, maps and common land units through the farmers.gov portal. Through a new mapping feature, producers can import and view other shapefiles, such as precision agriculture planting boundaries. This allows producers to view, save, print and label their own maps for acreage reporting purposes. To access mapping features and other helpful on-line tools, producers need level 2 eAuth access linked to their Business Partner customer record. Visit farmers.gov/account to learn how to create a farmers.gov account.
In addition to mapping tools, a farmers.gov account offers a variety of self-service opportunities for FSA and Natural Resources Conservation Service customers, including managing FSA farm loans and NRCS conservation contracts.
Video tutorials, including how to use mapping tools, are available on the farmers.gov YouTube channel. Learn more at farmers.gov account.
For questions, contact the Cherokee-Rusk County FSA office at 903-683-4234.
USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. To learn more, visit usda.gov.
