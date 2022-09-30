It's fall, y'all!
We are looking for a variety of pumpkin recipes to celebrate the season. If you are interested, drop your recipe by the Jacksonville Daily Progress office, 525 E. Commerce, Attn: Mary Beth Scallon, If the office is closed, recipes can be placed in the drop box on the Commerce St. side of the building. Recipes can also be emailed to mdillon@jacksonvilleprogress.com with fall recipe noted in the subject line.
Winning entries will be published, along with a short bio of each winner. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Main dishes, soups, breads, appetizers, non-alcoholic drinks and desserts. If you can think of another category that is unusual, submit that also!
Recipes must be received by Friday, Oct. 7, and will be published the following week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.