The proposed county budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 was presented to the Cherokee County Commissioners July 25 by County Auditor Steven Daughety.
The overall proposed county budget totals $33,086,051, greater than last year’s budget by $1,484,699, or 5.034%. The increase was primarily due to a 6% cost of living, or a two-step employee pay increase. The proposed increase in salaries does not include employees whose departments are primarily funded by revenue sources from the State of Texas or by grants.
Two items in the budget were noted as state mandates, which are outlined in Senate Bill 22. These set the minimum salaries for the sheriff and jailers. While additional pay increases are necessary to meet the minimum wage the legislation requires, the state is providing grant money to cover the differences.
Decreases in the proposed budget, when compared to the current year, included:
• $40,000 in the maintenance utilities line item
• $200,000 in the district clerk software expense budget
• $27,105 in the sheriff’s auto maintenance budget
• $25,000 in the 2nd District Court furniture and equipment line item
• $120,000 in county special volunteer fire departments budget line item, removing the $10,000 one-time allocations to each department approved for fiscal year 2023 only
Proposed increases in the budget include:
• $346,444; Transfers line item from Road and Bridge fund to the four precincts and License and Weight
• $55,000; Other Departmental, insurance and bond, to address increases in premiums and deductibles
• $46,394, Transfers to solid waste fund to cover operating expenses
• $32,267, Sheriff’s Department, auto purchases
• $26,000, Other Departmental, internet service
• $25,246, Other Departmental, software
• $25,000; Airport, capital improvements budget line item
• $20,995; Road and Bridge Undivided Appraisal District budget line item to address increase in appraisal costs
• $20,000; Airport, equipment purchases
• $20,000; Sheriff’s Department, telephone
• $15,000; Sheriff’s Department, utilities
Numerous requests by departments were presented, but not yet included in the budget. Department heads will have an opportunity to present the reasons for their requests and why each should be included in the upcoming budget.
In addition to the annual budget, commissioners were also given information regarding American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the county.
The county’s allotment of ARPA money totaled $10,225,868. These funds may be used to pay for the public health response to COVID-19, water and sewer infrastructure projects, negative economic impacts, premium pay for essential workers, broadband infrastructure projects and public sector revenue loss, according to information presented.
The county hired Traylor & Associates to serve as grant administrator to assist with ARPA compliance issues and reporting.
The county allocated its ARPA funds as follows:
• $8,000,000 – Cherokee County road and bridge precinct projects
• $1,673,820 – Other county department projects
• $286,324 – Grant administrator
The remaining $265,724 will be held in reserve to allow for overages in the approved projects. Should sufficient funding remain available from the unallocated funds, additional projects may be approved.
A budget workshop has been set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in the county courtroom of the Cherokee County Courthouse, located on the square in downtown Rusk.
