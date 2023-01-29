The East Texas Council of Governments announced $4.5 million in grants from the Governor's Public Safety Office was awarded to East Texas jurisdictions and nonprofits. The Governor's Public Safety Office administers federal and state grant funding to promote strategies that improve public safety, support victims of crime, prevent terrorism, and prepare communities for the threats and hazards that pose the greatest risk to Texans.
ETCOG's Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds annually. Applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and Homeland Security Advisory Committee, which includes local subject matter experts from across the region.
The Governor's Office has approved a total of $4,594,151.92 for funding the Victims of Crime Act, Justice Assistance, Violence Against Women Act, Juvenile Assistance, and Homeland Security grants in East Texas.
The Crime Victims Assistance Grant Program devotes resources to providing direct services to victims of crime to help them recover and to navigate the justice system. A total of $2,764.321.37 was awarded to ETCOG members.
Among the 14 VOCA grant recipients were:
• Cherokee County, Vitim Assistance Project, $59,603.93
• East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Operation Turnaround and transitional housing, $377,315.02
• Crisis Response Ministry, crime victim services, $255,503
The Criminal Justice Planning Fund No. 421 (SF-421) fills in the gaps throughout all areas of the criminal justice system and supports innovative concepts and best practices to achieve a safer Texas for all citizens. ETCOG received $48,192 as a regional evaluation services for juveniles pass-through grant to counties.
The Office of the Governor's (OOG) Homeland Security Grants Division awards projects which prevent terrorism and improve security. A total of $1,262,719.88 was awarded to ETCOG and its members. Projects included:
• East Texas Council of Governments, radio infrastructure project to improve interoperability (SERI), $1,000,000
• City of Rusk, emergency responder P25 radio project, $19,472.87
"Every year, the Office of the Governor funds opportunities that are invaluable to the ETCOG region. Funding received helps jurisdictions, nonprofits, district attorney offices, juvenile probation departments, and institutions of higher education. Funding also allows agencies to provide resources, equip, sustain, and better serve East Texas," said ETCOG's Public Safety Director, Stephanie Heffner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.