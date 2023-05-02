The Jacksonville Chamber hosted its fourth annual golf tournament Friday, a day that could have been tailor-made for the event with sunshine, cottony-white clouds and an occasional breeze. Thirty-two, four-man teams, one more than last year, participated in the tournament hosted at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club.
The McDonald’s team succeeded in earning the championship, receiving a Jimmy Hines Memorial Collection by Kiepersol as the top prize. Team members included William Young, Jay Stegall, Tyrous Ingram and Jerry Taylor.
Securing second place was Christus Mother Frances Team 2, consisting of Peter Sirianni, Kyle Rugherford, Sephen Bryant and Dayton Cargill. These winners each took home a $150 gift certificate from the Hassell Cattle Company.
Jacksonville Gutters, represented by Logan Russell, Brody Norton, Scott Oden and Johnathan Campbell, finished third. They were presented with Igloo coolers, courtesy of Nicky Wheeler Memorial Bull Bash.
Prior to the tournament, tickets are sold with a number that corresponds to a number on one of the golf balls. Following the tournament, these numbered golf balls are dropped from a lift, with the one landing in or closest to the hole declared the winner. Richard Felt was the winner of this year’s golf ball drop and was awarded the $1,000 prize. Of the 276 tickets sold, Felt said he had only purchased one.
The team representing the Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation included President Shane Pace, Josh Hannah, Randy Congo and Ryan Bay. They earned the lame duck award, a fishing pole for each member.
Par 3 Poker was sponsored by Porter Pharmacy. The winner was J.R. Ault.
“It was a perfect Chamber Day!” said Chamber President Peggy Renfro. “There were a total of 32 teams and a big shout out to the Sponsors that supported another Chamber program!”
The title sponsor for this event was Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Jacksonville.
Platinum sponsors included A&W Field Services, LLC, B & L Photography, Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, Discount Computer Depot, G & G Distributors, Jacksonville Custom Gutters, KYYK 98.3 FM,
Preferred Equipment and R & K Distributors.
Diamond sponsors were Austin Bank, Bannister Plumbing,,Bill McRae Ford, Century 21, Chili's Bar & Grill, Hospice Plus, Jacksonville Daily Progress, Kiepersol, McDonald’s, Oncor, Porter Pharmacy, Republic Services, Sadler's, Southside Bank, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Texas National Bank, Vcare, Walmart and Woodmen Life.
For a video of the golf ball drop, visit the Jacksonville Chamber Facebook page.
For more information about the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, visit the organization’s Facebook page or website, jacksonvilletexas.com.
