Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1015 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...From late Thursday night to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 160.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.0 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&