In a continued effort to showcase the dedication at the city, I had the pleasure of sitting down with James Hubbard, the City Manager, to discuss his background, leadership style, and priorities for Jacksonville.
From his experience leading the innovative Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation to his commitment to community engagement and continuous improvement, the City Manager shares his insights on what it takes to build a thriving and inclusive city government. Whether you're a long-time resident or a newcomer to Jacksonville, this interview offers valuable insights into the person who is leading the city forward.
Q: What did you think of Jacksonville when you first arrived on the job?
A: My family and I were blessed to move here in 2017 to lead economic development efforts at JEDCO. I will never forget our first trip to Jacksonville. I had no idea where it was. I pulled it up on maps, loaded up my family with three kids at the time, drove out to Jacksonville, came over the overpass, and saw the landscape of 69 from the bridge. It was very different than the communities we grew up in and my first thought was, this seems like a community where we are going to be able to make a positive impact. That’s my role as a public servant, making a positive change that helps individuals, groups, and the community at large. I left my comfort zone in Colleyville to join the community as the JEDCO President. When I had the opportunity in 2021 to make the transition from JEDCO President to City Manager, it was a dream come true in many ways and a step into uncharted territory. I left my comfort zone in Colleyville to join the community as the JEDCO President. I had worked in a city manager’s office for many years in my last community, not as the city manager but closely with the city manager. I saw how stressful and challenging it could be at times, but I also saw how rewarding it can be. To make the transition to city manager was certainly where I was being led, but it forced me to leave my comfort zone once again and face a new challenge, even though it was only a block away.
Q: How did you begin to identify the needs of a small town in East Texas?
A: I grew up in towns of similar size to Jacksonville, but we were always surrounded by other communities in close quarters in the Metroplex. They didn’t feel like small towns at all since you were surrounded by millions of people in the connected communities. When we moved out here, I didn’t know what a true small town was about or what rural America was like. Typically, in my family’s travels, we would only see places like Jacksonville on the way to somewhere else. Moving here in 2017, leaving family and friends was hard, but we quickly assimilated into Jacksonville, the culture, and met some phenomenal people.
Every decision we make affects the people of this amazing community. The way I triage the myriad of things the City can and should be doing is by assessing what provides the most benefit to the citizens. Of course, there are core functions and core services that we have to provide; Police, Fire, Water, Sewer, Streets; but over and above that, it is about how can we strategically layer on programs and services to make people’s lives a little bit better.
Q: How did you begin to build those relationships with people in the community?
A: I was really blessed that the community held a welcome reception for me when I took the JEDCO position. I met some amazing people at the reception and immediately began building lifelong friendships. My wife and I have always opened our home to friends and our community. Once we moved here to Jacksonville, we continued that practice. It provides good opportunity to meet folks and give them a chance to meet the real Hubbards, not just the JEDCO guy, and build some genuine relationships.
Q: After building those initial relationships, what was the primary factor in building the trust of the community?
A: I had a privilege and benefit that most City managers do not have in that I had 4 1/2 years with the EDC to build relationships and trust prior to transitioning to City Hall. I had an inside track in terms of knowing the players in Jacksonville, knowing its industries, respecting its heritage and history, and knowing where it wants to go in the future. It doesn’t want to be the same forever, but we also want to modestly and strategically evolve into where we want to go and not have wholesale swift change. I think that is how you build trust. Open door policies, opening your own home, investing, shopping, and church going locally in the community is important. When people see you and your wife and kids outside the context of City Hall or JEDCO and see consistency across environments, people begin to put trust in who you are.
Q: Running a City is no trivial matter, how do you stay organized in the ocean of decisions and needs?
A: That is something I am still learning how to do. It is difficult. I will clean my desk and get all organized one moment, then, just a few minutes later, it is covered in documents, plans, and paperwork again. Learning how to effectively delegate, communicate, and provide professional feedback is the biggest challenge for, probably, most City Managers. There are more needs and desires than there are funds and time to accomplish them. I use the word triage instead of prioritize because there are often very serious emergencies that need addressing. At the same time, the playgrounds need to be safe, the parks need to be clean, and to some family or business, that is just as important in the moment as a sewer system backup or a fire across town. Everyone in the community has different priorities and our goal should be to at least try and touch as many as we reasonably can within the framework of what government should be. At times, it is an overwhelming challenge. Thankfully, you build a team and trust that team to do their job, to be your eyes and ears when you can’t be there, and let them do what they do best.
Q: Compared to other communities you have served and seen, what is the greatest strength that we have as a community?
A: My family and I identified very early that the people of Jacksonville are salt of the earth people. It was the deciding factor on why we moved here. Our values are aligned with those of the community, from raising kids to working hard and helping one another. We have a City government that attempts to emulate that as well. I think we can do it better. If I am in this seat in 20 years, I will still say that we can do it better because I believe in incremental improvement and that every mistake is an opportunity to learn.
Folks who have different political views when considering the national stage, they can get around a table in Jacksonville and make good prudent decisions for Jacksonville, together. So many communities have become polarized such that elected officials are forced to pick a side to have a voice in the community at all. They lose sight of the fact that they are elected to make local decisions that affect local people who may not, in every area, align with their own views. That every person deserves to be treated well, that their government cares for them, and is seeking the best for them.
The overarching value of the City is “People are the Priority.” That doesn’t mean that every decision will benefit every person or that every person will like the decision. But, what it does mean is that we strive to always consider the people affected by each decision. It means that we consider the smaller voices in the community when making a decision, not just the majority voice. We have been gifted authority by the people of Jacksonville. With that comes an abundance of responsibility to ensure that, even when making small decisions, we consider the impact to the community first. We continue to get better at that as we open the dialogue and garner feedback from the community. Our development is strengthened by both positive and negative inputs from our customers.
