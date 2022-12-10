Once upon a time, they were called quilting bees. Nowadays, such gatherings are called “quilt guilds,” but the purpose is still the same – to gather with a group of like-minded persons interested in the long-held tradition of quilting.
One such group is the Cherokee Country Quilt Guild that meets the second Tuesday of every month at First Baptist Church of Rusk. Although centered in the county seat, participants from Jacksonville, Rusk and other towns in the area gather monthly, and others are welcome to join.
Shari Strandberg is one of the participants, and said the group is fairly large.
“There’s about 100 members in the group, with about 40 to 50 at each meeting. We have show and tell,” she said, “showing off what we have made. We give prayers requests, and then sometimes we have classes after the meetings. We also have a potluck lunch.
“Twice a year, we have a three-day retreat at the same place. Then, everyone brings their machines and we all sew.”
Strandberg said she joined the group after her husband, Tim, passed away. Her friend, Diana York, kept encouraging her to attend, so she finally gave in. Although she had never actually sewed much – she did take brief lessons from Nadine Purifoy when she was younger – she fell in love with the process of quilting, and has made probably at least 10 quilts since she joined the group in 2021. Her friend, Dreama Crouch, said it’s amazing how much Strandberg has sewn since she joined the group.
A member of the guild herself, Crouch got into quilting when her mama lived in Jacksonville many years ago, and when Crouch herself was in her twenties. She reflected on those years.
“Those are good memories,” she said. “It was a good time for us to be able to share stories and our lives. Back then, I was making my kids’ clothes. Mama would take my scraps and make squares, and we would make quilts with them, so some of my quilts have pieces of my kids’ clothes, so those are really special.
She continued. “I remember my great-grandmother stitching quilts. She would be dipping snuff, and I remember her spitting in the spittoon. It’s a wonder it didn’t get on the fabric,” she laughed.
Jackie Sessions is also a member of the guild, and a friend to both Strandberg and Crouch. She explained a little about making quilts and shared some of her own history in the art.
“Quilts first came about because people would take the scraps left over from clothes that they were no longer able to wear. They would take pieces and layer them to make coverings to keep them warm. They first made tie quilts, which is sewing through the layers of fabric to secure the pieces together.
“With the advent of feed sacks containing flour, rice, sugar, etc., people made clothes out of the bags, and with what was leftover, they made quilts,” Sessions said.
Sessions, who in the past has been a board member and also a president of Helping Others Pursue Enrichment, has donated quilts to that organization for fundraisers. She created her own pattern for the 2022 quilt donation, using masks to commemorate the recent COVID epidemic.
She is not averse to using patterns created by others, though. A few years ago, she and several other members of the Quilt Guild took a five-day road trip to Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas, stopping at quilt shops in each location. At each stop, the group bought “fat quarters,” and Sessions used her fat quarters to create a quilt using a pattern by sewing artist Violet Kraft. Although she doesn’t always name her quilts, she calls this one her “road trip quilt.”
Fat quarters are a piece of fabric 18 inches by 21-22 inches wide, used routinely by quilters. Another source of pre-cut fabric dimensions includes the jelly roll, a 2 ½ inch width of fabric that comes with 40-42 strips on a roll. Quilting with a jelly rolls is called “quilting-as-you-go.”
Jelly rolls, fat quarters and other notions for the art can be found at some retail businesses, but fabric is not inexpensive, the ladies all agreed.
“If you get very nice fabric, it can be from $13-$23 per yard,” Strandberg said, “and you should really use nice fabric.” Crouch agreed, saying quilts should preferably be all-cotton, but many use a variety of fabric.
A good place to purchase quality fabric is at Options Quilt Shop, owned by Marci Alberts at the corner of Commerce and Bolton streets, the ladies agree.
Though she has not actually donated any of her work, Crouch gives all she makes away, especially to her children and grandchildren. Being from a large family herself, she knows the sentiment that goes with getting something handmade from someone special.
Recently, she and Sessions finished a quilt for a mutual friend, Kathleen Glidewell. When her mother died, Glidewell found a paper bag of quilt squares her mother and aunts had sewn over the years. She had fond memories of those family members getting together to sew, and she mentioned to the other ladies that she would love to have a quilt made from the squares. Sessions and Crouch took it upon themselves to do just that, working for quite awhile to accomplish the task. When they presented the quilt to Glidewell, she shed tears of joy, both for the memories and for the kindness of her friends.
A smaller group of quilters meets in Jacksonville every Friday at Neighbor’s Coffee, and Strandberg is also a member of that group. She said quilting is therapeutic, helping to keep her mind busy, and added it is nice to be a part of both groups.
“They are a wonderful group of ladies,” she said. “They are very supportive; it’s like a small family. And I like quilting, because I like puzzles, and it’s like putting a puzzle together.”
