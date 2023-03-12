Collecting and scanning photos are critical to preserving the history of our county. It’s also important to sit down with individuals and record their memories. Due to geographic distances sometimes interviews are conducted by phone. But these activities need to be done before it’s too late and our history is lost.
Members of the Ragsdale Cemetery Project are making great strides in their efforts to preserve their history and to eventually get a Texas State Historical Marker erected at the site. Located on US Hwy 79 and CR 3304, west of Jacksonville, this African American Cemetery was designated for residents of the Mount Haven Community, which was established during the aftermath of slavery. In the cemetery, there are empty spaces which contain unmarked graves. The earliest marked grave is that of Walter Jones who was buried in 1881.
The photograph included with this article was taken during a history interview at the Cherokee County Historical office in Rusk. Ragsdale Cemetery Board members Treasurer Billy Ray Jones (left) and President Reverend Earl Franklin discuss the history of Mount Haven School, Church and Cemetery. In addition, they shared precious family photographs of Mount Haven residents, many who have passed away and are buried in the cemetery.
Others involved in this preservation effort are members of the marker committee: Chairperson Laurene Ragsdale, Co-Chairperson David Lee Black and Secretary Nicole Moss. Others, who are also involved in this process, are members of the long standing cemetery association board: Felicia July Arrington, Secretary and Travis Thompson, Beautification Chairperson.
Saturday, March 25, has been scheduled as Clean Up Day at Ragsdale Cemetery, starting at 9 a.m. Part of the clean-up includes cleaning cemetery grave stones. Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair, several gallons of water, a plastic bucket and white rags. Cleaning solution and brushes will be provided by the Cherokee County Historical Commission.
