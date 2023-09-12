The Rainbow Room, a resource room utilized by child protective service workers on behalf of foster care children, has once again been resupplied through the annual summer donation drive. The Rainbow Room is a project sponsored and organized by the Cherokee County Family Service Board.
The Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto Public Libraries served as collection sites for the annual “Christmas in July” donation drive. Although the event didn’t officially run until August this year, due to an unexpected delay, clothing and daily care items were collected throughout the month for the Rainbow Room of Cherokee County.
“The support of our community is crucial in our effort to care for these children placed with us,” said Shirley Reese, a member of the CCFSB. “Cherokee County has always been very generous in this endeavor and our board is very grateful and appreciative.”
This year, Shawn Gowin, manager of Chili’s restaurant, donated 250 large bags for each of the libraries to provide to donors for use when collecting items to donate. The board, according to Reese, is appreciative of the donated bags.
The board expressed special thanks to library directors Trina Stidham, of Jacksonville; Christine Camplain, of Rusk; and Terri McDonald, of Alto; for overseeing the daily care of the program at their respective libraries.
Gratitude was also extended to Diki and Jerry Parker for their leadership role. The Parkers organize the donation drive efforts, collect the donations and transport the items to the Rainbow Room.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make this a successful event,” Reese said. “It does take a village to raise a child and our Board appreciates your support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.