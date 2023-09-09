It’s that time of year again, where our readers determine the businesses and individuals of Cherokee County who are best at what they do. Nominations open Wednesday, Sept. 13 for the Jacksonville Progress’ premier readers’ choice awards, the Reader's Choice competition.
Online voting offers a fun and simple way to pay tribute to your favorites in a variety of categories for business, people and life in Cherokee County.
Each year, the Progress invites readers to choose the Best of the Best for our Reader’s Choice Awards.
You, our readers, choose the winners in a variety of categories ranging from Best Bakery to Best Women’s Clothing Store and all things in between.
“This remains one of our favorite times of the year, as we always look forward to showcasing the best of the best in our town,” said Jake Mienk, Publisher. “It's an opportunity for our readers to declare their choices for outstanding businesses and individuals. The contest gets bigger and better every year. Last year we had a record number of votes and we are anticipating even more this year.”
Nominations can made by visiting https://jdpcontests.secondstreetapp.com/Jacksonville-Progress-Readers-Choice-2023.
Online nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 19, with an online voting period beginning Saturday, Sept. 23 and running through Sunday, Oct. 1.
A paper ballot will be available in the newsprint edition Saturday, Sept. 23. All paper ballots must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
Paper ballots can be submitted by mail to Jacksonville Progress, 525 E. Commerce St., Jacksonville, TX 75766, or placed in the drop box located on the Commerce Street side of the building.
Those who choose to vote online can do so at https://jdpcontests.secondstreetapp.com/Jacksonville-Progress-Readers-Choice-2023/.
All votes, regardless of method, are free.
Final vote totals will not be known until the contest closes. Once concluded, the final votes will be tallied and the winners of the 2023 Reader’s Choice contest will be announced in the special section at the end of November.
All decisions of the Jacksonville Progress are final.
Winners will be contacted starting the first week of November. We ask our winners to keep the results under wraps until publication, as to not spoil the surprise for the public.
