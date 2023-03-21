The Cherokee County Women of Purpose recognize Kimberly Denise Felt as one of the “Women behind Cherokee County Women with Purpose” as one of this year’s Women’s History Month honorees
Felt, along with her husband Rich, moved to Jacksonville in the spring of 2013 from her hometown Caddo Mills, Texas. Her blended family includes a daughter, a bonus daughter and son and five grandchildren, Eric, Josephine, Daniel, Samuel and Hazel, all of whom call her Gram.
Felt earned a business/marketing degree through the University of Phoenix. She serves as the member relations coordinator at the Jacksonville Chamber, a position she has held since 2019.Prior to her current position, Felt received a division chair award and was a part of many chamber events. She, along with Ashley Thompson, were presented the Unsung Hero award at the 2023 Annual Chamber Banquet. Chamber staff members Peggy Renfro, Thompson and Felt are collectively known as the Chamber Chicks.
In addition to her work at the chamber, Felt is an instructor a pharmacy technician program at Tyler Junior College.
Over the past 10 years, Felt has participated in the Kiwanis Club, the Rotary Club and the HOPE banquet committee. She is a current enrollee in the JLEAD Leadership Program. Active with the Cherokee County Republican Club, she has served in several positions, including currently as President. Felt has been a Cherokee County Election Judge, is active with the Cherokee County Republican Party and has been invited, along with her husband, to attend the 2023 Governor Inauguration in Austin.
Felt loves to travel with her husband, go on girl trips with her crazy lady gang, create any type of craft and just hang out with family and friends. She never meets a stranger, smiles most all the time and not afraid to laugh at herself.
She is a member of Fellowship Bible Church in Jacksonville, where she and her husband teach three- and four-year-old children.
Felt has been involved with the Cherokee County Women with Purpose for several years. While being recognized this is an honor, most important to her is her belief in Jesus Christ. She became a believer in October of 1986 and her prayer daily is that God will use her and her life for His glory and purpose.
