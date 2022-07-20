A few of our historic buildings have been restored in our town of Jacksonville, Texas, but most have been lost to progress. While the physical structure of Old Main no longer exists, one hopes its memory will be preserved as a colorful part of our local history.
In March, 1899, a group of Baptists met in Palestine, Texas, to consider establishing a facility for the education of people in East Texas. Jacksonville was chosen for a location and the East Texas Educational Society was granted a charter by the Secretary of State. Eighteen acres were purchased for $1,864.00 and Jacksonville College has been in the same location for one hundred twenty three years. The contract for a building was awarded to local contractors, Edgar Aber and Fredrick Haberle, in May 1899 and Old Main was completed in six months. The structure was three stories and remained on “College Hill” for sixty-eight years.
Old Main was an architectural masterpiece. The structure was 60 feet by 80 feet and was about 45 feet tall not including the bell tower. The bricks used were made by Aber Box and Basket Factory in 1898. A newspaper article at that time stated “these bricks were as fine a brick that ever went into a building.” There were 225,000 bricks used in the construction of Old Main. The building did not have foundation or piers but the bricks were laid directly onto the sandy ground. The cornerstone was laid by the Masonic Lodge on November 30, 1899 and Rev. R. C. Burleson, who baptized Sam Houston, gave the dedicatory address. A financial report to the Trustees of Jacksonville College in 1919 indicated the building cost of Old Main was $5,000.00. The building along with Twin Towers, a similar structure at Lon Morris College, were landmarks for the city. Old Main was the tallest building and could be seen from Seven Mile Hill south of Jacksonville.
Jacksonville College began classes in September, 1899, in the Templeton Building on Bolton Street and J. V. Vermillion served as the first President. Classes were moved into Old Main when it was completed at the end of December. The double stairways on each side of the vestibule of Old Main were separately used by the girls on one side and boys on the other. Mrs. C. R. Jenkins, a former public school teacher in Jacksonville, in 1997 recalled she was reprimanded by President B. J. Albritton for using the boys’ stairs. Pranks by students were climbing the fire escape on the outside of Old Main and ringing the bell in the bell tower.
In 1953 Dr. Curtis Carroll, President of Jacksonville College, studied plans for the restoration of Old Main but a restoration was deemed too expensive. In 1968 Gary Arnett, a local contractor who built most of the buildings for Jacksonville College, dismantled Old Main.
Old Main has many personal family ties for me. My father, Rev. Claude E. Banks was Dean of Students and my mother, Laverne L. Banks taught biology for over twenty-five years. I was raised in the neighborhood around Old Main and I proudly graduated from Jacksonville College. My house is built with the bricks from Old Main.
Today the R.C. and Frances Buckner Chapel occupies the location on College Hill but many citizens and former students fondly remember Old Main.
