The Cherokee Civic Theatre, located at 157 W. 5th St. in Rusk, is conducting its annual TNT camp July 10-21, with Grand Finale Showcases Saturday, July 22.
The Thespians ‘N Training camp is for youth entering first grade through those existing 12th grade. The camp is divided into three troupes: morning, for first through fourth grade; afternoon, for fifth through eighth grade and TNT PM for high school teens.
TNT got its nickname - ‘The 40-hour frenzy’- because each troupe has exactly 40 hours to create a one-act play – read, audition, rehearse, and create costumes, props and set through age-appropriate activities. The camp motto is “It’s All Good” which encapsulates its emphasis on different points of view working together to create art.
Youth interested in acting on stage, working back stage or learning more about the technical crew are invited to attend camp.
“We emphasize life skills too,” noted Sheilah O’Heaney, who will be directing TNT PM this summer. “It takes teamwork, communication, organization and follow-through to put on a show, so these are all part of what TNTers learn here.”
All TNT staff are dedicated volunteers who have worked in various roles throughout the years. The other Troupe Directors for TNT 2023 are Jaci Hood (Grades 1-2), Judy Faye Garner (Grades 3-4), Katie Petri (Grades 5-6), and Debra Petri (Grades 7-8). Producers are Jennifer Everett, Jonell Arrington & Debra Petri.
TNT 2023 is also seeking Jr. Counselors – teens willing to work with the morning or afternoon troupes to gain experience and earn free registration for TNT PM. Adult counselors to help with morning and afternoon troupes are also needed.
TNT Camp 2023 is the most affordable arts camp in East Texas due to the generous support of our underwriters. Celebrating 20 years of supporting TNT@CCT are Austin Bank, Citizens 1st Bank and the Kiwanis Club of Jacksonville. Supporters who’ve joined in over the years include Suzanne Morris; Jerry Ocker, DDS; David & Paula Little; APlus Web Designs; Jane & Don Parsons; Annette and Michael Young; Jerry & Diki Parker; Sheilah O’Heaney and Ted Debbs; Jim and Christina Swan and new this year is Puckett Investments. It takes a lot of support to make things “all good” at TNT Camp.
General Registration runs through Wednesday, May 31. Late Registration will be open June 1-15. Campers registered by June 15 will receive an official TNT t-shirt. Should spaces remain available, Final Registration will begin Friday, June 16.
For registration forms and TNT information, visit the CCT website at cherokeetheatre.net, or call 903-683-2131. Visit the Cherokee Civic Theatre Facebook page for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.