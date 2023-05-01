An early morning fire Monday in Reklaw resulted in the death of a 59-year-old woman whose identity has not yet been released by authorities.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with Reklaw, Gallatin and Rusk Fire Departments.
Firefighters found the home completely engulfed on arrival and were notified of a resident who was still inside.
Once the fire was extinguished, the State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to conduct a fire fatality investigation. Investigators arrived on scene at approximately 9 a.m. and the woman was found in the home.
Justice of the Peace Amber Hood arrived to conduct an inquest, ordering the deceased be taken to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continue a joint investigation in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.