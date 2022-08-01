One hundred years of anything is quite a milestone and not one to be missed. A bi-annual reunion of the alumni is normally hosted on odd-numbered years, but the Fred Douglass Alumni Association ensured the 100th anniversary of the Fred Douglass School would be recognized.
Honoring the 100th year since the school’s founding, the FDAA organized a parade and a special ceremony unveiling a new memorial and the burial of a time capsule.
The Fred Douglass School was established in 1922 to serve Black children during the time of segregation. The 1970 graduating class were the final graduates from Fred Douglass High School, as the schools were integrated beginning with the 1970-1971 school year.
The weekend of events was meant to recall the memories made over the years, said FDAA President James Brown.
Saturday’s events began with a parade of approximately three dozen vehicles making their way through downtown Jacksonville, complete with police escort.
Following the parade, the festivities moved to the former site of the Fred Douglass School, across from Lincoln Park. Despite the blazing sun and high temperatures, the event was well-attended, to the amazement and delight of organizers, according to Elizabeth Whitaker, who headed the time capsule project.
The ceremony involved prayer, remembering those who had died, responsive reading, singing and, of course, the unveiling of the newest monument and the burial of the time capsule.
“We’re here to celebrate a blessing from God, 100 years,” Minister Donzell Brown said.
Reading from Ecclesiastes, chapter 3, “A time to mourn, then you celebrate, because there’s a time to dance,” Brown said.
The monument, which had been wrapped and taped, was revealed, its glossy black surface etched at the top with a picture of the school as well as the names and likenesses of the two principals, with the years they served. The lyrics to the school song were inscribed on lower portion of the memorial. Perhaps the most impressive part of the monument was the plaque at its center; the original 1951 dedication plate from the Fred Douglass High School.
“I’m glad I didn’t miss this,” said one attendee.
After the unveiling of the monument, the time capsule was buried and a prayer voiced aloud. The intention is to have the capsule unearthed in 50 years.
Whitaker said the time capsule was completely filled. In fact, the interest was so great, many would be contributors were unable to have their items added.
“To me, what the time capsule is about is connecting the present with the future,” Whitaker said.
She expressed her pleasure at seeing young children in attendance. In the future, they will be able to look back to today and gauge the progress made during their time, she said.
“To maintain the history, that’s one of the main things we want to do,” Whitaker said about the time capsule.
James Brown assured those gathered that the centennial celebration was not the finish line.
“This is not the end. This is just the beginning. This is the beginning of something new,” James Brown said. “When I look up and see all these cars and all these people, it lets me know we’re doing a good thing.”
