Service organizations from across Cherokee County, including government, civic and other non-profit associations, as well as several churches and local school groups, participated in a Resource Roundup Saturday, April 15. The event was hosted in the county seat at the Rusk Civic Center.
A variety of informational booths, provided by these organizations, indicated the types of services and support each offered. The roundup provided information on a variety of needs such as clothing, food, immunizations, recovery groups, veteran’s support or other services. Some participating churches advertised support groups, ministries, regular services or upcoming special events, such as vacation Bible school.
The event also featured activities for youth and children, including a bounce house, a mechanical bull and face-painting. Many of the organizations provided free, branded items such as pens, cups, or bottled water, along with their informational fliers.
Speakers gave presentations inside the center on topics from online safety for families to becoming a foster parent or other ways to assist local Child Protective Services.
As the resource fair was ongoing during lunch, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office prepared hamburgers and hot dogs.
The event closed with a fashion show, featuring clothing available at the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Thrift Shop, one of the many non-profits participating in the event. Volunteers modeled several looks that were described, along with prices given for the ensembles.
All information, presentations and lunch were provided free of charge to the public.
