The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation exists to serve the needs of current businesses and to attract new investment. Professional staff provide value-added services, resources and assistance to serve the needs of businesses looking to expand, relocate or start-up in Jacksonville.

JEDCO accomplishments over the past year include:

New businesses opened this year:

• Super 1 Foods

• Starbucks

• Neighbor’s Coffee

• Comet Cleaners

• Pebblebrook Apartments

• Rustic Roots Beauty Salon

Businesses opening soon:

• Food & Table/Forrest Design - 107 E. Commerce

• Roma Italian Restaurant – 318 S. Ragsdale

• Davenport + Designs – 113 E. Commerce

• RITUAL Labratorium & The Soda Fountain of Youth  - 221 S. Main

• Masna Plaza - Strip Center - 517 E. Rusk

• PBE LLC – Industrial Manufacturing Company in Norman Industrial Park

Hiring events hosted:

• Super 1 Foods

• LU-VE/Zyklus Heat Transfer

• Starbucks

Workforce development:

• Quarterly Workforce Roundtable Events

• Ticer Technologies – Google Business Profile Workshop

• Jacksonville Job Fair

• Jacksonville Business Expo

• Advanced Manufacturing Initiative

• UT Health – Cherokee County Business Education Council

• Project Manufacturing Competition

• Rural Set Go

Business recruitment efforts:

• North East Texas Economic Alliance – Regional group of East Texas communities traveling out of state to recruit manufacturing companies to East Texas.

• State of Texas Requests for Proposals for industrial recruitment

• State and National Retail/Commercial Trade Shows - ICSC Dallas & Las Vegas – meet with commercial and retail developers

• Sell Your City – regional meeting to showcase Jacksonville

Major projects:

• Cherokee Ranch Golf Course – closed the $2.03M purchase of the golf course and 25-year lease agreement with Cherokee Ranch Golf Association to operate the course.

• Downtown Sidewalk Project - $1.6M reconstruction of downtown sidewalks including new ADA accessible ramps, decorative stamped concrete treatments, crosswalks, street lighting, and cable wire railings.

• Advanced Manufacturing Initiative – In partnership with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and the US Department of Defense, JEDCO has developed a group of key stakeholders to develop a program to create a workforce pipeline for the region to support the defense industrial base.

• Super 1 Foods – multi-year project to bring Super 1 to Jacksonville

• Pebblebrook Apartments – JEDCO assisted with infrastructure improvements to the property, bringing the Class A 126-unit complex to Jacksonville.

• PBE LLC - Foam Packaging Manufacturer; Projected Results:

- $20M Annual Revenue

- Capital Investment – 2,850,000

- 120,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility

- Estimated Number of Jobs 70 at year 5

- Average Hourly Wage $15-$25 per hour

Matching Grant Program:

Facade Grant

• 19 Projects

• Projected Private Capital Investment - $188,100

• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $61,711

Demolition Grant

• 5 Projects

• Projected Demolition Cost - $178,600

• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $41,200

Downtown Redevelopment Program Grant

• 6 Projects

• Projected Private Capital Investment - $659,000

• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $91,000

Created by the voters of Jacksonville in 1995, JEDCO is a Type B economic development corporation. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville city council.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you