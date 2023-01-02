The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation exists to serve the needs of current businesses and to attract new investment. Professional staff provide value-added services, resources and assistance to serve the needs of businesses looking to expand, relocate or start-up in Jacksonville.
JEDCO accomplishments over the past year include:
New businesses opened this year:
• Super 1 Foods
• Starbucks
• Neighbor’s Coffee
• Comet Cleaners
• Pebblebrook Apartments
• Rustic Roots Beauty Salon
Businesses opening soon:
• Food & Table/Forrest Design - 107 E. Commerce
• Roma Italian Restaurant – 318 S. Ragsdale
• Davenport + Designs – 113 E. Commerce
• RITUAL Labratorium & The Soda Fountain of Youth - 221 S. Main
• Masna Plaza - Strip Center - 517 E. Rusk
• PBE LLC – Industrial Manufacturing Company in Norman Industrial Park
Hiring events hosted:
• Super 1 Foods
• LU-VE/Zyklus Heat Transfer
• Starbucks
Workforce development:
• Quarterly Workforce Roundtable Events
• Ticer Technologies – Google Business Profile Workshop
• Jacksonville Job Fair
• Jacksonville Business Expo
• Advanced Manufacturing Initiative
• UT Health – Cherokee County Business Education Council
• Project Manufacturing Competition
• Rural Set Go
Business recruitment efforts:
• North East Texas Economic Alliance – Regional group of East Texas communities traveling out of state to recruit manufacturing companies to East Texas.
• State of Texas Requests for Proposals for industrial recruitment
• State and National Retail/Commercial Trade Shows - ICSC Dallas & Las Vegas – meet with commercial and retail developers
• Sell Your City – regional meeting to showcase Jacksonville
Major projects:
• Cherokee Ranch Golf Course – closed the $2.03M purchase of the golf course and 25-year lease agreement with Cherokee Ranch Golf Association to operate the course.
• Downtown Sidewalk Project - $1.6M reconstruction of downtown sidewalks including new ADA accessible ramps, decorative stamped concrete treatments, crosswalks, street lighting, and cable wire railings.
• Advanced Manufacturing Initiative – In partnership with the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and the US Department of Defense, JEDCO has developed a group of key stakeholders to develop a program to create a workforce pipeline for the region to support the defense industrial base.
• Super 1 Foods – multi-year project to bring Super 1 to Jacksonville
• Pebblebrook Apartments – JEDCO assisted with infrastructure improvements to the property, bringing the Class A 126-unit complex to Jacksonville.
• PBE LLC - Foam Packaging Manufacturer; Projected Results:
- $20M Annual Revenue
- Capital Investment – 2,850,000
- 120,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility
- Estimated Number of Jobs 70 at year 5
- Average Hourly Wage $15-$25 per hour
Matching Grant Program:
Facade Grant
• 19 Projects
• Projected Private Capital Investment - $188,100
• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $61,711
Demolition Grant
• 5 Projects
• Projected Demolition Cost - $178,600
• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $41,200
Downtown Redevelopment Program Grant
• 6 Projects
• Projected Private Capital Investment - $659,000
• JEDCO Reimbursement to date - $91,000
Created by the voters of Jacksonville in 1995, JEDCO is a Type B economic development corporation. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville city council.
