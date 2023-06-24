Alliance Towing posted to its Facebook page Thursday morning an offer of a $1,000 reward for information leading to the location of a stolen dump truck.
The truck, a 2023 International, was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday from the business’s Jacksonville property at 2005 N. Jackson, according to Alliance Towing.
The truck’s license plate was K163804 and both door panels had decals that read, “We Rock.”
The theft has been reported to local law enforcement.
For more information or to provide a location of the truck, contact Alliance Towing and Recover at 903-589-8697 or alliancetowing903@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.