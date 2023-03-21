The addition of a 3D mammography unit at the UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Care Center in Jacksonville will improve access to technology that significantly increases the detection of breast cancers for women in Cherokee County and surrounding communities.
The completion of this project was made possible by a generous gift from The Nan Travis Foundation.
The public is invited to join the Chamber of Commerce and members of the Nan Travis Foundation at UT Health Jacksonville at 11:30 a.m. March 23 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this advancement. Tours of the facility will be available following the ceremony.
3D mammography technology allows images to be divided up in multiple layers, allowing the radiologist to review one layer at a time, reducing the tissue overlap effect. This helps the radiologist find smaller cancers that may be harder to find at an earlier stage.
“The advantage to a 3D mammogram is that it allows us to see through the tissue better than a regular 2D,” said Dr. Brandon Ashton, board-certified diagnostic radiologist at the UT Health East Texas HOPE Breast Cancer. “Any technology we can use to visualize the tissue better, including dividing the image up into multiple slices instead of seeing it as one picture, helps us find breast cancer sooner. Digital breast tomography or 3D mammography also often helps us determine which findings in the breast are not worrisome without calling patients back for additional imaging.”
According to Dr. Ashton, there is no significant difference in the exam for the patient. The difference takes place in what the machine does.
“Everything we do here in breast imaging is to enable us to identify finding breast cancer sooner,” Dr. Ashton said. “Finding breast cancer is important, but it’s not just about detecting the cancer. It’s about finding the cancer at the earliest moment in time. That allows women to receive less aggressive treatment and have much better outcomes. You’re much less likely to die from a breast cancer if it’s found early. That’s the ultimate goal.”
Screening guidelines recommend a baseline screening mammogram at age 35-40 and annual screening mammograms at 40 years and older. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit UTHealthEastTexas.com/Mammogram or call 903-541-5333.
About UT Health East Texas
UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.