The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of March 27. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance will continue bridge repairs at various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will be performing base repairs on FM 752. Motorists should expect lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The US 84 widening project, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is in suspension and pending punch list inspection. There will be no lane closures in place.
The FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is also in suspension pending punch list inspection. No work will be done during the upcoming week.
The SH 21 resurfaciing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, will not see any production-related work until the start of seal coat season in May. This project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacement project is scheduled to complete roadside embankment operations, then apply topsoil and seeding. The roadway is closed to thru traffice with barricades and signage for the detour in place. The project, consisting of the replacement of bridges at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief, is expected to be completed in spring 2023.
The contractor on the SH 294 rehabilitation project, from CR 2326 east to SH 21, will begin setting up barricades this week, with possible lane closures. The anticipated completion of this pavement resurfacing project is fall 2023.
