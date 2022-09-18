The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 19. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville crews will be performing base repairs on F.M. 1857 and F.M. 3052. Expect lane closures and flaggers controlling traffic on these corridors.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project is scheduled to fill pavement edges and base repairs. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project, from 0.43 mi. east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is anticipated to be complete in winter 2022.
The contractor on the FM 22 safety widening project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH 110, is scheduled to being paving driveways. Lane closures are anticipated although the bridge is now open to traffic. This project is expected to be complete in winter 2022.
A resurfacing project on SH 21 is scheduled for contractor placement of temporary shoring for a box culvert. No lane closures are anticipated. This project extends from the Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto.
Construction on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek relief bridges on SH 135 is ongoing. The contractor will begin pouring the drill shafts for the Mud Creek bridge. The road is closed to through traffic and barricades and signage are in place for the detour. The expected completion date for this project is summer 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.