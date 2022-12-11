The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 12. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
This week, Jacksonville crews will be picking up downed trees throughout the county. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Rusk crews will be pulling up edges on FM 1857 and FM 1247. Motorists should expect lane closures, with flaggers controlling traffic.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, will continue placing embankments, mailboxes and signs. The contractor is also scheduled to install final striping and rumble strips. Lane closures will be in place and motorists should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. This project is expected to be complete in spring 2023.
The contractor on the FM 22 widening project is scheduled to place mailboxes and signs throughout the project. Intermittent lane closures are anticipated. The completion of this project is expected in summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, is scheduled to continue widening and to perform base repairs as weather allows. Motorists should expect lane closures. The expected completion date for this project is summer 2023.
The contractor on the SH 135 bridge replacements is scheduled to continue construction of the pavement structure on the Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief Bridges. The road is closed to through traffic and barricades and signage for the detour are in place. This project is anticipated to be completed in spring 2023.
